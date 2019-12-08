Shock as vehicle ‘clocked’ at 95mph in Hagworthingham

Councillors and residents in Hagworthingham have vowed to continue to campaign for lower speed limits after a vehicle was ‘clocked’ at 95mph in a 40-zone.

The village is ‘split’ by the A158 which carries traffic to and from the Lincolnshire coast.

Villagers have become increasingly concerned about the speeding and point to a number of accidents in recent years.

The parish council has joined the county-wide Community Speedwatch campaign.

The 95mph vehicle was recorded recently by a reactive speed sign.

Parish councillor Jan Morris-Holmes said she was ‘shocked’ by the reading.

She added: “There is a chance that it could have been an emergency vehicle but even so 95mph is staggering.

“We were expecting some high readings – but not 95. It’s ridiculous.

“If the vehicle had been involved in an accident– or hit someone trying to cross the road – I hate to think what would have happened.”

Coun Morris-Holmes went on to reveal the reactive sign recorded many vehicles travelling at 45mph in the 40 zone but added villagers would like to see a 30mph limit introduced.

She said: “It (30) operates in a lot of other villages. Why should we be an exception?”

Volunteers, including councillors, have staged community speed checks under the guidance of police officers from Horncastle.

However, Coun Morris-Holmes said sessions had been suspended until next Spring but she confirmed police had pledged to stage ‘regular’ speed checks.