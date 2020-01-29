Serious Sam Barrett performs in Louth tonight

The Priory Hotel in Eastgate, Louth, is honoured to welcome musician Serious Sam Barrett to perform there tonight (Wednesday, January 29).

Serious Sam Barrett is a hard-touring folk and country singer/songwriter from Otley, West Yorkshire.

Serious Sam Barrett

He plays honest, heartfelt self-penned and traditional songs on a 12-string guitar and banjo.

A Priory Hotel spokesman said: “We are excited for tonight’s gig with Serious Sam Barrett.

“Sam plays a mixture of traditional and original material, but his recorded output has mainly focussed on his own compositions especially in his later works.

“His style builds on folk music from the British Isles, Ireland, traditional American music as well as more contemporary styles of rock ‘n’ roll and 50s pop music.

“Sam mainly plays a 12 string guitar although he also has made many recording playing banjo and occasionally electric guitar.”

The spokesman added: “Sam played at the internationally renowned South by Southwest music festival in Austin Texas in 2010 and cemented an already-growing American fan base. In 2011 he began getting airplay and praise from national BBC radio, and has been played on BBC Radio 6 on at least nine occasions.”

Tonight’s show begins at 8pm (doors open from 6pm), and tickets cost £6 each.

Visit www.wegottickets.com/event/495988 to purchase your tickets in advance.