Seminar with Jade Jones cancelled due to flooding

Double gold medallist and world champion Jade Jones had to cancel her appearance in Horncastle over the weekend due to flooding.

The 26-year-old was due to take part in a seminar organised by the Spartans Taekwondo Academy at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School.

On Friday afternoon, Horncastle-based Andrew Jackson, a member and instructor at Spartans told The News: “We have been notified that due to recent flooding all around the country Jade Jones cannot hold the seminar due to dangerous driving conditions from where she lives as some roads are currently closed.

“The seminar will take place in 2020 and apologises from all at Spartans Taekwondo but unfortunately with the current weather conditions we wouldn’t want other people travelling in the conditions we are currently experiencing.”