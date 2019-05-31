Scrivelsby to host festival finale

After 16 days of walking adventures, this year’s Wolds Walking Festival comes to an end with a Festival Finale event at Scrivelsby.

A packed day of walks and activities will be held this Sunday, June 2.

Scrivelsby

The programme of eight walks will offer a rare opportunity to explore the Scrivelsby Estate and discover the fascinating history of the family who have lived and farmed there since 1086.

The seal of the Queen’s (or King’s) Champion, Scrivelsby contains many tangible connections to Lincolnshire’s historic past.

The family-friendly event also offers plenty to keep the children entertained.

They can take a small ramble down to the chalk stream to catch some waterbugs, solve the treasure hunt to win a prize, test their navigational skills on the orienteering course or learn some circus skills with the Earthbound Misfits.

The day runs from 10am to 4pm and all walks and activities are free, however, donations to Lincolnshire Wolds Walking Festival funds will be gratefully received.

The first walk - The Three Villages Walk - will start at 10.15am and will wander through the estate and three nearby villages, covering six miles.

The eight-mile Ebrington Arms pub walk will head out at 10.30am, while the walk (6.5-miles) to find a World War One airfield will begin at 11.15am.

At 11am, Gail Dymoke will lead the 4.5-mile walk around the estate.

There will be two opportunities to enjoy the ramble to the chalk stream for waterbugging - at 10.45am and 2pm.

This is a fun family stroll, which covers 1.5 miles.

The treasure hunt - for under 10s - takes about two hours and covers around two miles.

It can be done at any point during the day

For full details of what is on throughout the day visit www.woldswalking festival.co.uk or pick up a brochure.