Scaling new heights for hospice funds

A Belchford man has gone to new heights to say thank you for the care given to his partner in her final months.

Darren Jackson, along with his friend Sally, took on the National Three Peaks challenge to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice.

The pair completed their task to climb Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in 24 hours in a time of 23 hours and 53 minutes and have so far raised more than £4,000, smashing their original target of £2,500.

Darren said: “The total walking distance was 23 miles and a total ascent of 10,052-feet, so it was quite a challenge.

“We wanted to raise money for St Barnabas as they made sure our last memories of Nat were full of respect, dignity and kindness, and we are ever grateful for that.

“We want other palliative patients, and their families, to experience the same care that we did and thank everyone who has supported us with our fundraising.”

There is still time to support Darren and Sally.

Donations can be made here