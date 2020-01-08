Say cheese - and onion! Twins have 4,000 reasons to celebrate

Big-hearted Belchford twins Ruby and Rosie Ward have said a massive thank-you to everyone who has supported their fund-raising efforts.

The ten-year-olds have been collecting crisp packets to be recycled as part of a nationwide environmental scheme promoted by Walkers and Terracycle.

As revealed in last month’s News, the determined duo were stunned when they were told a free courier service to pick up the packets was no longer available.

Instead, the girls were told they would have to take their packets to a central collection point – and the nearest involved a 25-mile round trip.

In addition, any money raised would have gone to the central point – and not to the girls who wanted to help projects at the Edward Richardson School in Tetford, where they are pupils

However, after the News contacted Walkers, the company performed a U-turn.

Now, the girls’ impressive collection of packets has been collected and sent off for re-cycling.

Amazingly, Ruby and Rosie sent off two large cartons weighing a total of 20kgs....the equivalent of almost 4,000 packets!

Terracycle will pay them £40 towards their chosen projects.

The twins’ mum, Jo, said: “We’re so proud of the girls and we’re amazed how many packets they collected.

“We’d like to say a massive thank-you to everyone who has supported them. It’s brilliant.”

The twins have been helped by their grandma Dinah Ward who owns the Horncastle Hobby House Shop in North Street.

Dinah was more than happy to ‘offer’ the shop as a collection point. That has supplemented the twins’ collection bin outside their home in Church View, Belchford.

The arrangements will continue as Ruby and Rosie are determined to carry on collecting.

Dinah said: “The girls are thrilled how everyone has supported them and it means the crisp packets have been recycled and made into other items.”

•Dinah’s shop is also being used as a collection point for Lincoln Paramedics who have donated the proceeds from their crisp packets to Bucknall Church.