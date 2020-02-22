Sanyukta wins a top award - with help from the Wolds!

Her evening wear designs are in demand with celebrities the world over.

There’s Victoria’s Secret supermodel Candice Swanepoel, American girl band Fifth Harmony, Soprano’s Natalie Coyle and Laura Wright, as well as actresses Amy Wren, Jasmine Armfield, Raquel Cassidy and Amy Nuttall - to name a just a few.

Now, Sanyukta Shrestha is celebrating another success.

She has secured the ‘Wedding Boutique of the Year’ title in Britain’s Asian Wedding Awards.

While her boutique is based in London, Sanyukta’s creative studio is in the Lincolnshire Wolds village of Hagworthingham.

She said: “Winning Wedding Boutique of the Year was a pinnacle moment for me that left me speechless, but most importantly it represented a warm welcome from the British Asian Wedding Industry.”

The extravagant award ceremony featured 27 categories and more than 200 nominees - all the best in their fields - and was held at the Sheraton Grand London Park Lane Hotel on February 11.

Sanyukta says she was ‘honoured’ to be the only eco-friendly bridal destination among the 29 shortlisted nominees for her category.

More than 500 guests attended and the awards are designed to celebrate those who service Britain’s ever-growing Asian wedding industry, estimated to be worth in excess of £3 billion a year.

Sanyukta explained: “I have been lucky enough to be part of many cross-cultural weddings of couples who have mutual respect and love for each other’s traditions and customs.

“As a designer with diverse background, I feel gifted to be able to understand both cultural needs and fulfil a bride’s dreams by weaving her heritage and family values, without compromising her unique vision and personality.

“I am humbled and grateful for all our brides who trusted us and became the integral part of our brand identity and success.”

Sanyukta, who was born in Nepal, has been described as a ‘leading luxury bridal designer with a conscience.’

The epitome of her collections are luxurious organic fair-trade fabrics fused with flattering shapes, elegance and individuality.

Such is her influence, one of the her bridal creations is preserved in The Fashion Museum, Bath.

Sanyukta’s work has been featured in leading international magazines and bridal media platforms.

Her flagship store, ‘Behuli by Sanyukta Shrestha’, is in Fulham and is the go-to destination for international brides.

However, Sanyukta admits her inspiration is drawn from much closer to ‘home’ - the stunning wilderness of the Wolds.