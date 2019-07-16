Sainsbury’s set to take over Woodhall Spa store

The biggest shop in Woodhall Spa, Budgens supermarket, is set to transform into a Sainsbury’s later this year.

Current owner Sunny Hundal has decided to sell the business after 13 years, as his other successful business interests have increasingly taken him away from the area.

Sainsbury’s has now completed purchase for the rights to trade at the Tattershall Road site.

Mr Hundal will retain ownership of the building and grounds to keep his links to the village.

Sunny’s Budgens will close on Friday, October 11, for approximately six weeks while a full site refit is carried out.

It will then reopen as Sainsbury’s newest store in December – just in time for Christmas.

Mr Hundal said: “I have loved owning and operating this store for over a decade, and in that time, I have been fortunate to build an amazing team and fantastic base of local customers.

“The time is right for another supermarket to take over, and I wish Sainsbury’s the very best of luck for the future.

“This store is in a prime location in a wonderful village, so I know they will create a new store that’s right for Woodhall Spa.”

All current staff will be transferred over to employment by Sainsbury’s, meaning no loss of jobs for any of the team.

The news has been welcomed by ward member for Woodhall Spa and leader of East Lindsey District Council, Craig Leyland.

Coun Leyland said: “Firstly I am pleased that Sainsbury’s will be the new operators of the site.

“ I am also pleased to hear that they will keep the current staff after the change of ownership. I think this good news for Woodhall Spa.”

A spokesman from Woodhall Spa Parish Council added: “The parish council have not taken a view on this and it has not been discussed at any meetings.

“However it is positive that residents of Woodhall Spa will still have choices for shopping within the village.”