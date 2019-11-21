Sainsbury’s announce opening date for new Woodhall Spa store

Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s has confirmed it will open its new outlet in Woodhall Spa on Thursday, December 5.

Sainsbury’s will move into premises currently occupied by Budgens - the biggest retail outlet in the village.

Although details are still emerging, a spokesman for Sainsbury’s said they were looking forward to the opening.

He confirmed the supermarket would include:

•An in-store bakery offering different types of breads and pastries;

•A click and collect service enabling customers to order parcels online and collect in store.

•A wide range of fresh produce and groceries

•A cigarette kiosk for lottery and scratch cards

•Several self service tills

The spokesman added: “The opening of the store is going to be a big event for us and we’re delighted to be coming to Woodhall Spa.”

Sainsbury’s arrival follows current owner Sunny Hundal’s decision to sell the business after 13 years.

He told the News his ‘other successful business interests’ have increasingly taken him out of the area.

Sainsbury’s purchased the trading rights although Mr Hundal will retain ownership.

Budgens closed last month while Sainsbury’s carried out a full site refit.

Mr Hundal said: “I have loved owning and operating this store for over a decade, and in that time, I have been fortunate to build an amazing team and fantastic base of local customers.

“The time is right for another supermarket to take over, and I wish Sainsbury’s the very best of luck.

“I know they will create a new store that’s right for Woodhall Spa.”

It is understood all current staff will be transferred to Sainsbury’s.

The opening has been welcomed by Craig Leyland, leader of East Lindsey District Council and a ward member for Woodhall Spa.

He said: “I am pleased Sainsbury’s are the new operators and that staff will be retained.

“This is good news for Woodhall Spa.”

Parish councillors have supported the new store saying residents and visitors will ‘have a choice’ when it comes to shopping in the village.