Safety comes first as memorials inspected

Horncastle Town Council has apologised to any residents who might be distressed by a safety checks on memorials in the Boston Road cemetery.

The council says the checks might involve placing notices on memorials which need repairing.

Deputy Town Clerk Michelle Moss said: “We fully appreciate this may be upsetting for bereaved families and we are very sorry for any distress it may cause.

“Memorials are a lasting tribute to our loved ones and through careful testing to ensure their safety, we would like to work with residents to ensure that all the memorials in our cemeteries and churchyards remain a fitting tribute for years to come.

“We will be putting up notices at the entrance to the cemetery and on our website and notice boards,”

The checks were introduced on 2001 when the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) launched a ‘Be Respectful, Be Safe’ campaign to improve the safety of cemeteries and churchyards.

More recently, all local authorities responsible for cemeteries and churchyards are being asked to carry out safety checks on memorials, to ensure they are in a ‘good and stable condition’ and not likely to pose a risk.

The safety checks are in line with advice from the Health and Safety Commission (HSC).

Across the country, there have been 21 serious accidents, including seven fatalities, during the last ten years.

Mrs Moss stressed all inspections and testing will be carried out by trained staff using a procedure recommended by the memorial mason industry and professional associations.

Inspections consist of two stages – a visual test to identify any memorials which might be a risk and a ‘push and pull hand test’ to see if there is any movement in the memorial.

Mrs Moss added: “We will notify the deed holders of any memorials which we find to be unstable.

“We will place a safety notice by the headstone informing people that the memorial has been found to be unsafe and the action to be taken.

“We could also fence the area off around the memorial or, in very dangerous situations, lay the memorial flat.”

Although the town council has a duty of care to ensure the cemetery is safe, the responsibility for individual memorials lies with the owner of the Deed of Grant of Exclusive Rights of Burial.

Mrs Moss added: “We recommend people should contact the mason that supplied the memorial as soon as possible to arrange for it to be fixed and made safe.”

The council will notify owners after three months to check if repairs have been carried out. If an owner cannot be traced, the council will make the memorial safe.