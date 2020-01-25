Runners are doing their bit to clean up woods in Woodhall Spa

Have you heard about the latest running craze?

It’s called plogging and involves picking up litter while out running or jogging. These members of Woodhall Spa Streamers Club are setting a strong lead.

They’ve created a monthly plogging event and picked up some surprising things along the way including an old tool box, a pair of old boots, some socks and countless cans and glass bottles.

Apart from collecting litter and sending out an important environmental message, they managed to complete a 5k run.