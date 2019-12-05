Roll up, roll up for Horncastle Christmas Market

Organisers of Horncastle’s Christmas Market have set their sights firmly on making sure this Sunday’s event (11am-4pm) is simply the best!

The Horncastle Festivals committee, a dedicated team of volunteers, has worked hard to better the 2018 event.

Committee chairman Brian Burbidge said: “It takes a great deal of time and effort to put this event on and we could not do it without the help of local businesses and organisations making donations and purchasing adverts in our free booklet.”

Mr Burbidge went on to thank East Lindsey District Council for providing free parking on Sunday – and the provision of other services to enhance the event.

Mr Burbidge revealed 130 outdoor stalls had been booked and the Community Centre will also be full of stalls.

He added: “This year includes an under fives’ soft play area and around town we have stage and street entertainment, children’s rides, Santa’s Grotto in The Admiral Rodney Hotel, a working steam engine and organ.

“There is also a chance to visit St Mary’s Church Christmas Tree Festival where local groups and businesses have created a variety of themed trees.”

The market will be opened by Mayor Coun Fiona Martin.

Horncastle Theatre’s Young Stagers will open the entertainment on the main stage and will be followed by Robyn Gayle (singer) and the local bands Table 14 and Route 180.

Street entertainment is happening at various time sand includes Twist and Make Balloons, Earthbound Misfits, Alford Morris Men, and the always popular Banovallum Brass.

Mr Burbidge added: “All we need now is for decent weather – and people to turn up on the day. There’s something for everyone.”