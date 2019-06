Woodhall Spa Lions have welcomed a new Lion, Caroline Chapman.

She is pictured with her sponsor Katie Liddy and the group’s president John Ginty.

Woodhall Spa Lions are looking for new members and meet on the third Tuesday of the month at the Petwood Hotel at 7.30pm

Anyone interested can email WoodhallSpa.lions@gmail.com or call Vice President Bridget on 01507 523635.