Review of the Year: A look back at the top stories of 2019

From the good to the bad, we’ve trawled our archives to give you 2019’s most memorable moments.

The year started with a thank you from a Horncastle parent.

March saw some new arrivals come into the world at Tattershall Farm Park.

Nancy Shackleton’s daughter Rosella was injured in a collision on Boston Road. At the time, Nancy thanked those who stopped and helped Rosella.

The month also saw a local company claim responsibility for a pollution incident that killed more than 100,000 fish.

Omex Agricultural Ltd stressed it was the first incident in 42 years at its Bardney site and that steps had been taken to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

February saw Horncastle make the national headlines after people vandalised the base of a memorial bench.

The bench was placed outside Stanhope Hall to commemorate the sacrifices made by so many during the First World War.

The community and then mayor at the time, Brian Burbidge, were shocked and saddened.

The month also saw a young teaching assistant die in a collision at Scrivelsby.

Emergency services were called to the B1183 between Horncastle and Scrivelsby after Natalie Haywood’s orange Vauxhall Corsa collided with a tree.

Her family described Natalie as ‘bright, bubbly and selfless’.

Climate change was a big issue in March as students from Horncastle took part in the first of monthly protests.

Holly Pavey is passionate about saving the environment, and at the age of 13, she is not scared of getting her voice heard.

March also saw Tattershall Farm Park welcome some new arrivals - five lambs!

The News got up close and personal with the rare breed lambs.

In April, a Horncastle woman announced her plans to trek across the Sahara Desert in memory of her husband, John.

John was rescued by the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance on two occasions - meaning the charity was an obvious choice for Sue to fundraise for.

April also saw hundreds of visitors flock to Wolds Wildlife Park over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Crowds soaked up the sun and admired animals such as camels, zebras and Syas - the Bengal tiger.

In May, the Horncastle community presented a local hero with a gift to thank her for helping keep the town litter free!

Barbara Scarbro has lived in Horncastle for many years, and decided to start giving back - by collecting rubbish and litter, but her actions certainly didn’t go unnoticed.

May also saw a new town mayor elected for Horncastle in the form of Councillor Fiona Martin.

In June, crowds flocked to the annual Carrington Show for a day of country pursuits, as well as an amazing show from a motorcycle display team.

But not everybody enjoyed the day - as one young boy was subjected to a horrifying ordeal.

Kirsty Taylor’s son, Oscar, was bitten by a dog and required specialist hospital treatment.

At the time, Kirsty called for dog owners to be more aware of their surroundings - especially when big crowds are around.

July kicked off with an appeal from Area Inspector Sarah Constantine after racist graffiti appeared in Horncastle.

At the time, police, town councillors and residents condemned the actions of those responsible for the incident - which was treated as a hate crime due to the racist language.

The town library and several businesses were targeted.

July was not all doom and gloom - as the Wolds Wildlife Park was finally given the green light.

Planners at East Lindsey District Council gave owners Andrew Riddel and Tracy Walters the thumbs up for their expansion plans.

July also saw the welcome return of the popular Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival.

Organisers branded the two day event as the ‘most successful one yet’ as more than 45,000 people flocked to the area.

Highlights included flypasts by the RAF Coningsby-based BBMF on both days, a skirmish re-enactment in the grounds of the Petwood Hotel, and a military parade.

In August, pupils at three schools in the Horncastle area celebrated their GCSE and A-Level exam results.

Pupils at Banovallum School, QEGS and Barnes Wallis Academy beamed with pride.

It was the end of an era at QEGS as outgoing headteacher Heather Payne stepped down after 27 years - ready for a new challenge as Chief Executive of the Horncastle Education Trust.

The month also saw a popular music festival cancelled due to bad weather.

Organisers of the Beyond The Woods Festival made the difficult decision to call off the Baumber festival due to safety concerns.

BBC Radio 1 DJ’s Scott Mills and Chris Stark were scheduled to make an appearance.

In September, Coningsby made the national headlines following an article in The News.

There was cause for celebration as The News revealed that 10 women from the same family had all survived breast cancer.

The determined women announced they would be launching a charity calendar with all proceeds going to Breast Cancer Care.

The month also saw a young Judo star join the fight to save Horncastle Youth Centre.

Lincolnshire County Council threatened to close the centre as extensive and expensive repairs were needed.

The mother of Georgina Grayson, a member of Horncastle Kibo Club, said if the centre where members meet were to close, it would break Georgie’s heart.

The town council also formed a working group led by Councillor Dominic Hinkins who opened talks with the county council - with town councillors questioning how much money was needed for repairs.

September also saw crowds flock to Wragby Show for a day of country pursuits.

Visitors browsed an array of stalls and watched displays from a motorcycle team and a local canine group.

There was celebration the following month as it was announced that Horncastle Youth Centre would stay open after all.

October also saw plans approved to create a new £8million-plus education facility and wider public sector hub in Horncastle.

The new education facility’s course provision will be linked to the requirements of local employers and adults, allowing adult students and apprentices to access education, including university level courses, creating more accessible learning opportunities in the local area.

The site will be home to wider office facilities to accommodate a number of public sector partners, including ELDC.

October also saw a popular business which has been in the town for 100 years shut its doors for the final time.

JT Friskney Ltd ceased trade, with many local residents wishing owner Eric Young all the best for the future.

In November, The News revealed that a former soldier from the Horncastle area will be taking part in the 2020 Invictus Games.

Tom Folwell’s world was literally blown apart seven years ago when he stepped on an IED (improvised explosive device) in Afghanistan and lost both his legs and the tops of four fingers from his left hand.

The month also saw crowds in Horncastle and Woodhall Spa turn out to pay their respects on Remembrance Day.

October and November also saw flooding hit the county.

Horncastle was affected but the multi-million pound flood defences helped prevent devastation.

In the final month of 2019, Wolds Wildlife Park made the headlines once more - as an all important zoo licence was finally granted.

The month also saw MP for Horncastle and Louth Victoria Atkins re-elected with a record majority.

December also saw Horncastle Town Council declare a climate emergency.

Schoolgirl Holly Pavey has been holding monthly protests in Horncastle since April.

She spoke at the latest town council meeting and warned of the consequences for future generations if something is not done now to combat the climate change crisis.

Finally, there was festive cheer in Horncastle and Woodhall Spa as crowds enjoyed Christmas Markets.

Visitors queued up to meet Father Christmas himself, browsed stalls and watched as entertainers took to the streets - with lights in Horncastle also being praised.

