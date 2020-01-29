REVEALED: 25% rise in demand for Horncastle Community Larder

Horncastle’s Community Food Larder saw a 25% increase in demand last year, sparking concerns about the number of people forced to live in poverty.

The News can reveal the larder - run entirely by volunteers and reliant on donations from individuals and businesses - handed out 175 parcels last year.

Volunteers are gearing up for an even busier time in 2020.

Bob Wayne, one of the volunteers, said: “While 175 parcels might not sound a lot, it is for a small town like Horncastle.

“Each parcel we hand out covers three-meals-a-day, for up to five days.

“If it’s a family, we work on an average of three people, so overall we’ve probably served well over 2,000 meals in the last 12 months.

“What is of bigger concern is the rise in the number of people needing help.”

Mr Wayne said the final parcel of 2019 was handed out on New Year’s Eve to ‘a young person’ who ‘had nowhere else to turn.’

Anyone using the larder has to have a referall.

Mr Wayne added: “We get people of all ages from all backgrounds.

“We try and help with anything they need.

“We’re fortunate to have tremendous support from businesses and the local community.

“At the moment, we have plenty of staples like soup and beans, but we are having to buy washing power.”

Many people are ‘return’ visitors.

One woman was handed a parcel but had to come back and ask for a tin opener as she he had no kitchen equipment.

Town mayor Coun Fiona Martin said she was ‘deeply concerned’ by the rise in demand.

She said: “The volunteers do a very important job and provide a lifeline for a lot of people.

“You wouldn’t expect something like this in Horncastle, but clearly there is a problem and something is wrong with the system.”

The Reverend Charles Patrick, vicar of Horncastle, echoed Coun Martin’s concerns.

Asked whether the figures were worrying, Rev Patrick replied: “Most definitely. This should not be happening in today’s society.

“We are one of the wealthiest countries in the world. Surely, something can be done.”

Meanwhile, Coun Martin and the Rev Patrick revealed they would like more details about the circumstances of a homeless woman discovered in the town this month.

As revealed in the News, the woman spent two nights in the community centre, cared for by volunteers.

ELDC denied an emergency homeless hotline was not working, and said people ringing it had ‘hung up’ before staff could answer - a claim dismissed by volunteers.

Coun Martin said: “I’m still asking questions about this, and I won’t stop until I get some answers.

“I can only praise the volunteers, but they should not have been placed in this position.”

Rev Patrick said: “I’m concerned there was no help available for two days. If it wasn’t for the wonderful people who came to her aid, something serious could have happened.”