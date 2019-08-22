Resurfacing works will be carried out in Thimbleby

Worn out sections of the B1190 Horsington Road will be given a new lease of life next month.

The £35,000 project is due to begin on Thursday, September 5 and is expected to be completed on Saturday, September 7 - weather permitting.

To ensure safety, the road will be closed throughout the works, with traffic diverted via the A158 and B1190.

Mark Heaton, programme leader for surfacing and patching at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “It’s important we get the road repaired to ensure it remains safe for people to use.

“Unfortunately, there will be some disruption while the work is carried out, so we ask people to be patient, leave additional time for their journeys and use alternative routes where possible.”

