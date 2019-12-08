Restoring lives at Life Church, Horncastle

Members of Life Church Horncastle were privileged to have a visit from Viktor and Kirsty Shivarov and family from Betel UK, an independent Christian charity for men, women and families affected by drug and alcohol addiction and homelessness.

Through work, well-being and worship, Betel restores broken lives. PCSO Nigel Wass and a colleague also attended, and everyone heard how Betel had helped Viktor and Kirsty.

John Lechler, pastor at Life Church Horncastle, presented them with a cheque for £500 towards the work of Betel UK.