Residents say thanks to sub-postmistress who is still going strong after 30 years in the job

In the year Sally Fletcher first opened the door of her little sub-post office, Prince William was born, Elton John got married and Boeing appointed its first female captain of a 737.

Thirty years on and while the location might have changed, Sally is still providing her unique service to the local community.

Initially, Sally was based in Martin Dales but now her-post office is at Roeze Close, off Witham Road at the Kirkstead Bridge ‘‘end’ of Woodhall Spa.

Today (Wednesday), residents helped Sally celebrate that 30th anniversary.

It all started when a grocer’s shop which used to house the post office in Mill Lane, Martin Dales, closed.

But, help was at hand...as a news cutting from the time revealed. “Martin Dales , Woodhall Spa’s ‘West End’ has a post office again thanks to the efforts of Coun John Fletcher and his wife Sally.

“John has taken a corner of his huge premises leased to the Woodhall Spa Electrical company, opposite Mill Lane end.

“His wife is staffing the office and business was good in the first week and there is no doubt this must be a boon to the Dales area.”

Today, that office is situated in the Roeze Close and Sally is still there, behind the counter part-time, providing a wonderful service for people in the area.

Sally has not just been a post mistress but a ‘lifeline’ to many of her elderly customers over the years by doing jobs for them in her spare time – getting prescriptions, helping with queries about anything and everything and some times just being there to talk to.

Monday morning is the busiest day of the week when locals converge on her for their pensions – and to have a chat.

Resident Barbara Hunter said: “I know never to approach the place till after the rush!

“It is where you go for quick, efficient service with a smile!

“If Royal Mail had a competition for ‘Best sub Post Office in England’ or ’Postmistress of the year’, I am sure Sally would be up there with the best.”

With the closures of many sub Post Offices in UK, Sally’s and her regulars have attracted more customers with the addition of a ‘Postman Pat memorabilia museum’ which is a big hit with children.

Sally also stocks a number of books people can borrow and has tourist information and bus timetables for visitors, including some from canal boats which tie-up on the nearby River Witham.

Mrs Hunter added: “Sally shares her knowledge of Woodhall and Lincolnshire willingly and has also been known to help many a lost courier driver!

“Although a very small post office it has a big heart. I am sure I speak on behalf of her neighbours ,customers and friends in the area and beyond by wishing her well.

“Sally is not one for stardom and blowing her own trumpet and might modestly proclaim that she is ‘only doing her job’ ,but it is a job well done and we would be lost without her.”