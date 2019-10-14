Residents get ‘reassurance’ in Horncastle homes battle

Concerned residents fighting plans for almost 100 new properties close to their homes in Horncastle have been assured they will get a chance to voice their concerns.

Gleeson Homes have submitted an application for 97 homes at a site off Winceby Gardens.

The developers have defended the scheme, saying it will provide much needed ‘low-cost’ homes.

However, around 50 residents have objected in writing to East Lindsey District Council and raised a number of concerns.

They’ve been backed by the town council who describe the application as ‘ill conceived’ and ‘in the wrong place.’

Anglian Water has warned the town’s sewage plant would not cope with the ‘foul water’ generated by the homes.

It was expected the application would be ‘called in’ by the town’s three district councillors - Fiona Martin, Richard Avison and Sandra Campbell-Wardman.

That would have meant the application would go before ELDC’s planning committee - and not be decided by a planning officer.

But, recently it emerged the application had not been called in - sparking concerns that opponents would not have a chance to speak before any decision is made.

But, Coun Martin has revealed the application will automatically be called in - but only if a planning officer recommends approval.

Coun Martin, who is also the town’s mayor, said: “There seems to be a lot of confusion, which is adding to the concerns of residents.

“However, ELDC confirmed to me some time ago that if they were to recommend this for approval it would have to go to the planning committee and that this would not be until November now - at the earliest.

“That’s why we (district councillors) did not call it in.”

Coun Avison supported Coun Martin saying he had received the same information.

Coun Avison has pledged to speak against the application - if it reaches the committee stage - after a number of residents had contacted him.

Other objectors will have the chance to speak - as will the developers.

It is an amended application by Gleeson who received outline permission for 90 homes.

The town council says the 97 homes will mean the site is overdeveloped.

Councillors are concerned about the proposed site of a children’s playground at the convergence of three roads.

Increased traffic, flooding, a possible site extension, and insufficient funding for more school places are other issues, alongside the sewage treatment concerns.

Residents are already unhappy with the number of vehicles using estate roads as a ‘cut through’.

Regarding the safety of the proposed playground, one resident has written to planners asking “Do you want the death of a child on your conscience?”