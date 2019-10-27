Requiem workshop leads to candlelit concert

Dorset-based composer Matthew Coleridge will be leading a choral workshop in Louth next month, culminating in an evening concert.

Requiem In A Day will take place on Saturday, November 2, at St James’s Church.

The workshop will run from 9.30am to 5.30pm, with the concert starting at 7pm.

The event will include contributions from some prominent Lincolnshire musicians, including organist Jeffrey Makinson from Lincoln Cathedral and baritone Allan Smith, soprano Gaynor Morgan and cello soloist Gabriella Swallow.

The evening concert will also feature the music of local composer Caroline Anne, with the choir performing two movements of her own Requiem, as well as her latest commission, Ave Verum Corpus.

Tickets for the workshop (£20) and concert (£10) from www.matthewcoleridge.com/louth .