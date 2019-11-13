The focus for Remembrance in Wragby was at the Methodist Church, where a plaque on the wall records the names of those local people who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The organ inside the church is the actual memorial to the fallen of both world wars.

Pictured are former members of the British Armed Forces who attended this year’s Service of Remembrance outside the Methodist Church on Sunday morning.

The service was conducted by the Rev Mark Holden, assisted by Lawrie Lambert, local church pastor.

Photo by John Edwards