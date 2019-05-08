Reload Wragby bringing new life to centre

Wragby sports centre is taking on county importance to become a resource for people of all ages to use.

Trustees and supporters of Wragby Youth and Community Sports Centre held an Open Day where local residents and others could tour and see the progress being made making the Wragby Centre into the County Boys and Girls Clubs Centre.

From left, Brett Ayres - Lincolnshire Scouts; Frances Carlsen - LCVYS Development Officer; Prof Charles Shaw - Lincs Youth Assoc. LCVYS Chair; Peter Read - Discover Volunteering CIC LCVYS Vice-Chair; Coun Maurice Bellwood - LYA Supporter from Louth EMN-190705-073914001

Equally importantly, it will be an improved resource for the people of Wragby and surrounding villages.

Prof Charles Shaw, Chair of Lincolnshire Council for Voluntary Youth Services and Lead Director of Lincolnshire Youth Association (LYA), who is also a Bardney Group Councillor said: “This is an important day for Lincolnshire.

“Many other counties have a major centre linked to the National Association of Boys and Girls Clubs, now Lincolnshire has one and we are making it a real resource for Wragby too.

“We want to preserve the history of the building and the heritage of former youth club activity – and from when the core building was a school -–and continue to build on the history of Wragby.

“I also want to pay tribute and thanks to all those who have kept Wragby Sports Centre alive in the past so that it was here for us when we needed it.”

Visitors, including newly elected Louth Town Councillor Maurice Belwood, an LYA supporter, commented on the improved coffee bar and reception facilities as: ‘bringing life’ to the centre.

By September 2019, the centre, as well as activities on most days, also aims to have the office manned 10am to 4pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for bookings.

Now the building is up and running, volunteers are needed to come forward to be involved in the various projects that will be developed.

Pete Read, of Discover Volunteering CIC, one of the t centre’s trustees, said: “We are open for business and mean business.

“The centre is open for adult and youth groups to use and we are committed to the development of a regular open youth club in the centre.

“We can be contacted via reloadwragby@cvys.org.uk or 01673 858371.

“Alternatively, call LYA on 0871 288 6935 or Lincolnshire Council for Voluntary Youth Services on 01522 720789.”