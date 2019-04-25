Relatives sought following death of Louth man

An appeal has been launched to trace the relatives of an elderly Louth man who passed away in hospital last week.

John Broughton, 74, died at the Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby last Thursday (April 18).

AMr Broughton was born on January 23, 1945, and lived in Louth.

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust is trying to locate relatives.

Anyone who is able to help is asked to contact the chaplaincy office on 03033 302489 or email terrie.young@nhs.net

• No photograph of Mr Broughton was available for publication.