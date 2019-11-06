Relatives praise support for Horncastle pensioner but slam ‘scum’ who took scooter

The family of a Horncastle man say they have been ‘blown away’ by the support they have received after his mobility scooter was stolen and dumped in the River Bain.

Pensioner Chris Lloyd was in hospital when relatives had to tell him about the theft.

Chris Lloyd.

Mr Lloyd suffers from Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) - a lung condition that causes severe breathing problems.

He was effectively housebound, but encouraged by his family, he took out a credit card three months ago, especially to buy the scooter.

But, it was taken from outside his home on Louth Road on Sunday evening (October 27).

It is understood a gang of youths were seen pushing the scooter into the river. It was pulled out, but was damaged beyond repair.

In a statement, a relative told the News Mr Lloyd was heartbroken when he was told about the theft.

The relative said: “He was in tears... he was totally heartbroken.”.

“The scooter had given him a new lease of life.

“Before he bought it, he was housebound and he was really struggling.

“He can’t walk more than five or six steps, but the scooter changed his life.

“He could get to the town centre and used it to go shopping at Tesco.

“He was a different man but then this goes and happens.

“The people who did this are complete scum and I hope they realise the damage they have done.”

The relative revealed family members felt even worse about the situation because they had encouraged Mr Lloyd to buy the scooter.

They added: “He‘s a very proud man so he took some persuading.

“It cost £400 and he took out a credit card.

“He only has his old-age pension coming in - nothing else.”

Since the theft, several people have come forward with offers of help including one person who said they have a replacement scooter.

The relative added: “We’ve been blown away by the support we’ve had. It shows there are a lot of good people out there.”

The theft was part of a spate of incidents in Horncastle in the build-up to Halloween Night.

Police received reports of a gang of teenagers in the area at the time of the theft - and allegedly throwing fireworks at a person immediately afterwards between Prospect Street and Tesco car park.

One of Mr Lloyd’s relatives told the News they had been given the names of potential suspects, but were content for police to deal with the matter.

• Police are still investigating and it is understood they have ‘several names in the frame.’