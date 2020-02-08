Recreation area gets ‘thumbs up’

Horncastle’s newly formed youth council has thrown its weight behind plans for a £250,00 recreational facility in the town.

Speaking at last month’s inaugural meeting of the new body, representatives from the town’s four schools – Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar, Banovallum,the Community Primary and St Lawrence – thought the scheme was a’ great idea.’

Town mayor Coun Fiona Martin and deputy Coun Angela Birchall were at the meeting and were surprised to hear none of the 20-plus representatives knew anything about the project.

Coun Birchall said the town council had regularly discussed the idea at meetings and had sent letters and representatives into schools to talk about the plans.

Coun Birchall outlined the scheme and the schools all said they wanted to get involved.

They expressed an interest in helping decide exactly what facilities will be included – and helping secure crucial funding from outside bodies like Sport England and the National Lottery.

However, some school representatives did raise concerns about safety – and the fact the facility would be used by different age groups at the same time.

A representative from QEGS said: “We don’t all want to play on swings!

“It would be great if we could meet up with friends and just chill.

“There will older people and younger children there and I suppose that could lead to some parents worrying, but not all teenagers are looking to cause trouble.”

The facility – off Prospect Street – is being spearheaded by the town council in conjunction with a specialist company.

The council has secured ownership of the site from ELDC and has contributed £50,000.

However, securing the £200,000 of grant funding to allow work to start is proving difficult.

The four schools agreed to a request from Coun Birchall to write letters of support for the project

The letters will be sent on to potential funders.

Coun Birchall said: “The facility is something for all ages – young and old – and we have had some lovely letters from businesses and individuals.

“It would be fantastic if the schools could also write, giving their support. That could make a huge difference.”

Plans are still being finalised but it hoped to include a meeting area, ramps for skateboard, cycles and scooters, a basketball zone and a range of play equipment.

Several school called for a covered meeting area and suggested a list of rules and regulations should be drawn up regarding acceptable standards of behaviour.

They also suggested forming a new committee – comprised of youth councillors and town councillors – to ensure rules are adhered to.