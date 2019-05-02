Radio 1 DJ’s are coming to festival near Baumber

A music festival which has become an annual fixture in the Horncastle area has been given a huge boost this year - with two Radio 1 DJs set to take the stage.

Scott Mills and Chris Stark will be joined by bands such as Easy Life and Ten Tonnes at this year’s Beyond The Woods Festival, at Stourton Estates.

Scott Mills EMN-190425-135546001

The festival, previously known as JoeFest, is set on the outskirts of the village of Baumber, with a population of less than three hundred people, but proceedings on the main stage will be brought to a close by DJs Scott Mills and Chris Stark, who regularly entertain an audience of millions on their Radio 1 afternoon show.

Now in its fifth year, the festival is set to feature some of the biggest names in the music industry and thousands of music fans are expected to attend.

In all more than 60 artists are set to perform across three stages over August 9 and 10 to an intimate crowd of 2,000 music fans.

The event began five years ago in founder Joe Davies’s back garden.

Chris Stark.

Joe said: “It’s always a challenge trying to improve on the previous year’s festival but I’m really excited about this year’s line up.

“It’s without doubt our best yet”.

“Ten Tonnes and Easy Life are both really exciting live performers, and well on their way to achieving big things.

“We can’t wait to welcome them to Lincolnshire.

“There’s a very special atmosphere at Beyond The Woods.

“People always remark that there’s a real community spirit and sense of togetherness - even if you’re coming for the first time.

“We can’t wait to welcome you to Beyond The Woods for a special weekend of live music.”

Other acts on the line-up include Leeds’ favourites Marsicans, hotly-tipped indie pop band Bloxx and queen of BBC Introducing, Abbie McCarthy.

Crowd favourites from the 2018 festival, Casey Lowry and OUTLYA, are both making a welcome return to Horncastle.

A second ‘BBC Introducing’ stage will feature a line up of the most promising local performers, with a full list of artists set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Festivalgoers will also be treated to arts & crafts workshops, late-night DJs, and performances around the campfire. In keeping with the festival’s ethos of putting people over profits, a delicious range of food and drink will also be available.

There are various ticket packages available for Beyond The Woods - including a weekend or glamping experience.

To find out more or to book your tickets, visit www.beyondthewoods.co.uk

Alternatively, search for Beyond The Woods Festival on Facebook.