Proud headteacher piles on praise after outstanding year at Banovallum School

Headteacher Grant Edgar reflected on a year of ‘hard work and exceptional achievements’ at Banovallum School’s annual awards evening last Thursday.

Outgoing Head Girl, Laura Walton and Head Boy, Charles McNab, spoke affectionately and humorously about their time at the school.

Year 9 students

Guest of honour was former student, Dr Jasmine Slinger, who delivered an inspiring speech in which she talked about the importance of working hard – and believing in yourself, even during the most difficult of times when people doubt you.

The key theme of Dr Slinger’s speech was that of remaining focused on ultimate goals and adapting to challenging situations with resilience, good humour and flexibility.

Mr Edgar said: “This was a lovely evening in which parents, staff and governors of Banovallum could come together to celebrate the hard work and exceptional achievements of students from Years 7 to 11 in the Academic Year 2018 - 19.

“Having the event in the autumn term also allows us to celebrate the students who performed best in their GCSE exams.”

Year 10 students

The awards’ evening doesn’t only celebrate academic excellence.

There were awards celebrating effort, community involvement, the arts and sporting achievement.

Mr Edgar added: “It shows what can be accomplished when all three elements of the education partnership –parents, students and school – work together.

“I would like to thank all the staff for their absolute commitment to enabling all students to achieve their very best.

“I would also like to thank everyone involved in the evening for making it run so successfully.

“Special thanks must also go to the Jobson Trust for their generosity in donating the prizes, the governors and the Friends of Banovallum for supporting the evening and to Pat Bowser for providing and arranging the flowers for the evening.”

List of award winners:

Governors’ Prizes for Effort and Achievements 2017 - 18 Year 7 - J.J Bowen; Fleur Fawcett; Samuel Johnson; Maisie Milne; Morgan Jones; Trinity Kent;Theo Dalgliesh; Scarlett Bellwood; Rowan Hackett; Gracie Knight; Ella Fawcett; Molly Allen Victoria Lee

Year 8 - Kieran Taylor; Grace Evison; Frankie Raithby; Penny Steel; Christopher Taylor; Connie Piper; Libby Lea; George Billington;Thomas Raithby; Charlotte Helliwell.

Year 9 - Ethan Jones; William Brockleban; Chloe Leggate; Luke Hayne; Rosie Flint; Bronwyn Holmes; Luke Waygood; Ollie Robinson; James Learoyd; Ellie-Mae Swinson; Jack Deasley; Gabby Kirk; Charles McNab; Laura Walton; Archie Billers; Ella Coles; Daniel Brailey Alana Horton.

Other awards; Lucy-Anne Wilson (Key Stage 3 Science), Olivia Cushway; (Key Stage 3 Creative Arts Award).

Work Related Learning & Enterprise Award: Maia Rose Capps, Jade Flynn, Harvey Hare, Ami Johnson

GCSE Year 11 Awards - Kim Allen English literature; Kirsten Allison - effort and resourcefulness, music technology; Amy Bachelor, Jones Cup for Progress KS4 Science Award, prize for geography, prize for religious studies, Head Girl; Rahena Begum (Browne Cup for effort and achievement), Joshua Broughton (Crew Cup for back stage), Rian Bruntlett (Waymouth Cup for integrity), Kia Buck (child development) (prize for effort in maths), Henry Burgess (The Woodcraft Award for outstanding achievement), Prize for food technology; prize for history, prize for maths, prize for science. Year 11 governor’s award.

Bridie Burton (The Maureen Gay Award for outstanding progression in performance), Joshua Chapman prize for music, The RMT CAD/CAM Award, Head Boy, Sydney-Lee Crampton, The Lions Award for Achievement, Ellie Deardon, prize for work Experience, Jamie-Leigh Dixon, The Hargreaves Award for Bible studies.

The Harness Cup for sport, Deputy Head Girl; Georgia Everton prize for English, prize for business studiesTom Fiddies, The Haston Award for senior footballer; Kit Forrester, The Mike Rose Trophy for ICT; Lauren Grantham.

The Cockerill Cup for resourcefulness, Georgia Hunter; The Scholey Cup for service to the school Emma Leggate, The Jobson Prize for service to the school, The Jobson Prize for service to school sport.

The Ranyard Cup for French Marissa Manning; The Abbott Cup for Key Stage 4 science; Clive Rennie Endeavour Award; Zena Marsh, The Jobson Prize for effort;

Jakob Mason The Roland Hill Cup for RMT, Prize for performing arts.

Jasmine McMaster; The Woolley Cup for RMT Frank Mellor, Prize for RMT Cael Monaghan, Arcadia Cup for Sport Jonathon Owens Deputy Head Boy; Abigail Robinson The Brien Cup for Art, The Prize for Art.

Jason Sellers The Bain-Waring Trophy for Geography.

Imogen Towers The Cup for Photography,

Ashleigh Wallis The Simpson Cup for Music.

Callum Webb The Bird Cup for Effort and Achievement Boy.

Christie Whitley The Rodwell Plate for Food Technology.

Ethan Wootton-Calvey The Barr Coaching and Leadership Award.

• Photos by John Aron Photography.