Police provide update after human foot found in New Waltham

Humberside Police have reportedly issued an update following the discovery of a human woman's foot in New Waltham just over two months ago.

As reported at the time, the gruesome discovery was made by a dog walker on the old railway track near Louth Road on the morning of Thursday April 25.

Police at the scene in New Waltham in late April 2019. (Credit: Grimsby News And Pictures Facebook page)

Humberside Police confirmed that they believe the foot to be that of a woman over the age of 16, and that it has been 'deliberately dismembered' in the last 12 months.

This week, according to the Grimsby Telegraph, the police confirmed that they are continuing to receive new information as part of their investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Al Curtis reportedly said: "We're still following up information that we've received, as well as new information that is coming in as part of this investigation.

"We have reviewed - and are still reviewing - current and historic missing persons locally and nationally, and are working with national forensic experts to help us identify the person and where they may have come from. This includes enquiries through Interpol internationally."

Anyone who has any information about the foot is being asked to contact Humberside Police on 101, quoting incident number 85 of April 25.