Police defend investigation after Horncastle graffiti suspect ‘disappears’

Police in Horncastle have defended their handling of an investigation into a recent spate of graffiti in the town.

Several buildings were targeted, including the library, St Mary’s Church, a Market Place bank and Bain Valley Park.

Police have confirmed they have identified the suspect after checking CCTV supplied by a town-based business.

They believe the same individual is responsible for all the graffiti appearing.

Speaking at last Tuesday’s town council meeting, PCSO Nigel Wass was asked whether anyone had been arrested.

PCSO Wass confirmed the individual that officers wanted to speak to had left the area.

Mayor Coun Fiona Martin said: “Let’s be clear. This person has left and simply disappeared.” PCSO Wass replied: “Yes.”

He then told councillors that if the suspect moved back to Horncastle, he would be dealt with.

Questioned by Coun David Martin, PCSO Wass said that as far as he was aware, officers had not issued an arrest warrant - and were not working with other forces to track the suspect down.

PCSO Wass stressed he was not part of the initial investigation because he was on holiday.”

He added: “If this person does reappear, he will be dealt with in the appropriate manner.

“No doubt, this person thinks they have got away with it, but I can assure you that is not the case.”

PCSO Wass did not comment on why police had not served a warrant, or liaised with other forces.

He added: “We know who the person is but they have disappeared.”

Pressed further by councillors, PCSO Wass added: “We always take action - when and where we can.”

Sources have suggested the offence is not considered to be serious enough to merit a major investigation that would stretch police resources locally even further.

Meanwhile, councillors are calling for immediate action to clean the graffiti off the front of the library.

Coun Alan Lockwood said the fact the graffiti was still visible after almost two months was to the ‘detriment of our town.’

Earlier in the meeting, resident Andrew Neal called for Lincolnshire County Council to remove the graffiti.

However, town and county councillor Bill Aron claimed that having spoken to officers at County Hall, it was not the authority’s responsibility. He said although the county council owned the building, it was leased to a charity which runs Lincolnshire’s library services.

Coun Aron revealed the County Council had asked the charity to remove the graffiti - but ‘that nothing had happened yet.’

Mr Neal admitted he was not aware of the terms of the lease but said the owners of the building must ‘surely’ be responsible for its upkeep.

Coun Lockwood said: “Quite honestly, the fact this graffiti is still visible almost two months after it happened is ridiculous.

Coun Lockwood urged Coun Aron to contact the County Council again and encourage them to take action - as soon as possible.

Coun Lockwood added: “We need to ascertain that as owners of the building, they the (County Council) need to do something about it. Encourage them councillor Aron. It needs to be done.”