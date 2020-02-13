Plans for Heritage Centre on show

Horncastle History & Heritage Society will be hosting a special open day to display plans for the town’s new arts and heritage centre this Saturday (February 15).

The event will run from 10-2 at the old Watson’s Infant School in Watson’s Yard, West Street.

The free open day forms part of the society’s feasibility project, funded by a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Chairman of the Society, Dr Ian Marshman said: “We’re delighted by all the support and ideas we’ve already received for the heritage centre project.

“Over the past few months we’ve been working with local architect Philip Hawkins and experts from Heritage Lincolnshire to take these ideas and turn them into two options for reconfiguring the old school.

“Now we’re inviting everyone to come and take a look and tell us what they think.”

As well as a chance to see the plans for the first time, there will be a drop-in print making activity led by the Horncastle artist Joanna Pass.

Suitable for all ages and abilities, participants will be able to get creative.

They can try their hand at making prints on the theme of ‘Historic Horncastle’.

There will also be displays of material from the society’s archives.

They chart the town’s history from its Roman origins right up to the present day.

It’s not all about the past either, with Dr Marshman adding: “We don’t want a new heritage centre to be dry and stuffy, so we’re pleased to have volunteers from Chain Bridge Forge in Spalding who will be demonstrating some of the latest digital heritage technology.

“This includes virtual reality, laser scanning, and 3D printing.

“Everyone is welcome.”