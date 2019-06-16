Picture special: Annual 101 Squadron memorial event brings crowds to Ludford

The 41st annual memorial service for the 101 Squadron Association was held at Ludford on Sunday, the wartime home of 101 Squadron.

Three World War Two veterans attended alongside serving 101 personnel, Association members and their families.

After a service in the parish church, the 101 Squadron and Association standards were paraded alongside the banner of the 1228 Louth Air Cadets to the memorial itself for the wreath laying ceremony.

Lancaster veteran ‘Rusty’ Waughman gave the Ode of Remembrance before the BBMF Lancaster performed a flypast.

As always, the event ended with tea at the village hall provided by the WI.

