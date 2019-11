Professional artist and tutor Mo Teeuw gave a demonstration to Horncastle Art Group on how to paint a successful landscape.

Working from a photograph of an allotment, she began by sketching out the picture in thin paint, paying attention to dark and light, then she added detail with thicker paint and brighter colours.

Her demonstration was packed with tips on how to do better paintings.

Mo’s mantra is ‘paint what you see’, which sounds obvious, but is not so simple when you try.