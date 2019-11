Crowds turned out in Woodhall Spa to pay their respects at the annual Remembrance Day parade yesterday (Sunday).

The Woodhall Spa parade is organised by the parish council.

A Remembrance Service was held at St Peter’s Church and the parade then proceeded down The Broadway.

Standard Bearer’s, Wreath Layers and local dignitaries then met at the Village War Memorial to pay their respects.

Standard Bearer’s and dignitaries then attended a service at Royal Square.