Partnership secured for Horncastle recreation area

Plans to develop a recreation area in Horncastle have been boosted by finding a partner to deliver the project.

Horncastle Town Council has selected Freestyle - a leading company which delivers sporting activity spaces for towns.

Representatives from Freestyle attended the Annual Town Meeting earlier this month to give a presentation to councillors and residents.

A spokesman from Horncastle Town Council said: “There was some good dialogue with Freestyle and residents.

“This meeting was the first of what will be a series of public meetings where residents will be able to share their views on the recreation area.”

As previously reported, town councillors are proposing to develop the recreation area at a site off Prospect Street, next to an existing children’s playground which has been targeted by vandals.

Several residents say they already have problems with ‘gangs of youths’ and are worried the new facility could add to levels of anti-social behaviour.

Assistant town clerk Michelle Moss has previously stressed any CCTV and lighting would be discussed as part of the public consultation process.

Michelle Moss said: “The need (for CCTV and lighting) will be assessed during the consultation process and if it is determined as necessary then the final decision will include the appropriate security measures.

“But until we have completed the consultation exercises, we do not know if it is an actual requirement.”

Horncastle Town Council has also gone to great lengths to stress the new facility will ‘not just be a skate park’ and will feature equipment all age groups can enjoy - including potentially an outdoor gym.

Funding for the project is also another crucial element to overcome.

A spokesman from Horncastle Town Council explained: “Freestyle will also be able to help the town council with fundraising, consultation and planning. We are really excited to have secured their services.”

• Horncastle Town Council will share further updates as the project progresses.

• Freestyle aim to create active community places, skateable, ridable, climbable public spaces and playscapes, that encourage activity, reduce crime and anti-social behaviour and welcome all users regardless of age, gender and ability.