Partner at Horncastle solicitors retires after three decades

A dispute resolution specialist and Partner at a Horncastle solicitors, named fondly by colleagues as ‘The Rottweiler’ for his unwavering litigation skills, has retired after 30 years with the business.

When Patrick Cordingley began his career at the Horncastle office of Chattertons Solicitors & Wealth Management in 1989, a pint of beer cost 96 pence and Margaret Thatcher was Prime Minister.

Within three years, he became a Partner and, in 2016, was appointed Chairman.

As a litigation and dispute resolution specialist for more than 30 years, Patrick was on hand to help business and personal clients to win their cases.

Edward Conway, Chief Executive Officer, said: “It is a tremendous achievement to have worked as a solicitor for more than 30 years.

“Patrick has a reputation as a tenacious litigator and has worked extremely hard for the business.

“He has however, mellowed to become our senior statesman providing words of wisdom whenever required.”

Patrick was a member of the Association of Professional Negligence Lawyers and his dispute resolution work spanned a wide spectrum, including complex equity claims, property disputes and large commercial disputes.

He also defended clients accused of road traffic offences and regulatory crime.

Recognised for his expertise in education law, Patrick regularly advised parents, schools and colleges.

He also played an important role helping to train and develop the firm’s trainee solicitors.

Patrick said: “I consider myself very fortunate to have been part of a firm with such a long history as Chattertons.

“There have been many changes over the years and I will miss the hustle and bustle of the legal profession, but I am looking forward to resolving what to do with my spare time.”

Patrick celebrated his retirement with many of his colleagues at a tea party at Dower House in Woodhall Spa.

Mr Conway added: “He will be missed by all of us at Chattertons and we wish him a long and happy retirement.”