Oxcombe artists go potty at show

Oxcombe Pottery, near Belchford, has achieved a fantastic result in its first ever selling show, with 183 pieces created by students (and staff) purchased over a six-week period.

Invited to exhibit at Doddington Hall and Gardens Summer of Ceramics exhibition, which ran from July 27 to September 8, the potters showed work ranging from thrown mugs and bowls to animal forms, decorative tiles and experimental sculptures.

Susanna Gorst, who runs the pottery, said: “I couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome.

“Doddington Hall provided a wonderful opportunity for people who have been attending the pottery to show their work in a professional gallery setting alongside national and international ceramic artists.

“We know our students have become skilled makers, but had no expectation we would sell so well.

“We are now excited to explore future opportunities to show our work in Lincolnshire and beyond.”

Oxcombe Pottery opened in 2014.

The success of the project, together with financial support through Lindsey Action Zone LEADER funding, has now enabled Susanna to develop an additional pottery space for group activities, due to open later this year.