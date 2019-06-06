Overnight resurfacing works later this month in Horncastle

Worn out sections of Conging Street and St Lawrence Street, in Horncastle, will be resurfaced this month.

The first phase of work will be carried out on Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30, with the second taking place the following weekend, Saturday July 6 and Sunday, July 7.

To minimise the disruption, the repairs will be carried out during the evenings.

On the Saturdays, the roads will be closed from 10pm to 6am, while on the Sundays the closures will be in place from 6pm to 6am.

During working hours only limited local access will be available, and residents on Watermill Lane/ Mill View Court/Dovecot Alley/Mill Lane will only be able to access their properties via Southwells Lane/Mill Lane.

In addition, there will be no parking available on Watermill Lane between the junction with Conging Street and Watermill Lane.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “It’s vital we get these repairs done to ensure the roads remain in good condition

“Although some disruption is inevitable, we hope to keep this to a minimum by working only at weekends and in the evenings.

“Because of the nature of the works, there may be times when it will be difficult to get to your property. Please speak to the on-site team if you have any special access needs.”