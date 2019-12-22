Our ‘fantastic’ Christmas lights are dazzling everyone - Mayor

‘They’re bigger, brighter and better than ever!’ That’s the message from Horncastle’s councillors about this year’s Christmas lights.

At their monthly meeting last week, councillors agreed there had been ‘one of two issues’ with lights not working.

Christmas lights in Horncastle. Picture: John Aron.

However, Mayor Coun Fiona Martin described the lights as ‘fantastic’.

She said: “A lot of people have come up to me and said how good they are.

“They look fantastic and are a tremendous advert for our town.”

Coun Martin went on to thank a Town Council working group which had organised the lights.

She added: “I know it is hard work, but well done to everyone.”

Coun Martin also thanked volunteers from the Lions organisation who braved bitterly cold weather to put up 98 Christmas trees outside town businesses.

She also pointed out the Lions had again supplied the town’s showpiece tree in the Market Place area.

She added: “We need to thank the Lions because without them it would not be the same.”

Coun Brian Burbidge said he was delighted to see lights on trees in the Market Place. He added: “They really make a difference.”

