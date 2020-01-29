Opening night for Dick Whittington at Horncastle theatre

The Horncastle Players open tonight (Wednesday) at the Lion Theatre with their annual pantomime offering, which this year is Dick Whittington.

There will be tickets available on the door for tonight’s performance only.

The show starts at 7.30pm.

Dick Whittington will then run nightly until Saturday, February 1.

There will then be further performances next weekend, nightly from February 5 to 8 at 7.30pm.

There will also be matinee performances on Saturday 1 and 8 at 3pm.

All tickets cost £7 and are available from Horncastle Music Shop in the Bull Ring or book online via the website horncastletheatre.co.uk