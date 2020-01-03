Open weekend for the Wolds Wildlife Park

Owners of the Wolds Wildlife Park in Horncastle have confirmed they will be open this weekend - by popular demand!

The park has welcomed visitors all through the Festive season with lions, tigers and bears among the big attractions.

The park has confirmed it will now open tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday - the last opening before February half-term.

Staff remind visitors that work at the park is still on-going.

Admission prices are £8 adults, £5 children, under 3s free.

*Full details on the park’s Facebook page.