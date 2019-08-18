Open morning at Horncastle Youth Centre a success

Last Saturday the doors to the former youth club were opened to allow over 100 people to see exactly what could be offered from the building.

County Coun Bill Aron welcomed everyone to the centre and introduced Horncastle mayor Coun Fiona Martin and Coun Dominic Hinkins who have been moving this project forward.

Coun Aron has been liaising with the county council whose community engagement team have confirmed their support and a meeting is being arranged for the end of the month.

Coun Martin said how pleased she was that so much interest is being shown already to keep this facility open for not only Horncastle residents but for those of the surrounding villages.

Coun Hinkins gave a number of presentations throughout the morning, and also highlighted the current interest and illustrated the untapped potential.

At present there are half a dozen groups benefiting from the accommodation but Coun Hinkins was able to show that there was plenty of scope to increase the usage.

He said so far 18 people showed interest in being on a working committee and of the 60 people who completed the short questionnaire all were in favour retaining and improving the centre.

Coun Aron and Coun Hinkins said: “We have all been delighted and appreciative of all the offers of help from a number of businesses and organisations – we will certainly be taking them up.”

If you can help, call Coun Hinkins on 07554 425353 or email dominichinkins@gogglemail.com

Alternatively call Coun Aron on 07711 195961 or email billandamanda@hotmail.com with any information.