Open gardens at Binbrook

The Fern Nursery will be one of 10 gardens open this Sunday - July 21 - to view at Binbrook. Combined admission to gardens is £3 per person; children under 16 are free, but must be accompanied at all times.

Start your garden trail at the Queen’s Hall, where the programmes are on sale and there is plenty of free parking and toilets.

The hall will also have light refreshments - and a barbecue between noon and 2pm - on sale, as well as displays and stalls.

The event runs from 10am to 4pm and will be supporting the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and the village Reading Room.