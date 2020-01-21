Olympic and World Champion Jade Jones prepares for visit to Horncastle

Final preparations are underway for the visit of one of the world’s top sportswomen to Horncastle.

Olympic and World champion Jade Jones is coming to town this Saturday - and you have the chance to meet or train with her.

Jones - who received an OBE in the New Year’s Honours list - will give a seminar for Spartans Taekwondo at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School on Saturday.

One of taekwondo’s finest talents, the Team GB competitor won gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016 and is gunning for her third straight title in Tokyo later this year.

She also became World Champion last year.

Saturday’s programme includes:

• a 2 hour seminar

• 1/2 hour question and answers

• 1 hour meet and greet

Jade is also bringing her Olympic medals with her.

She was originally due to visit Horncastle last November but had to cancel after flooding near her home in Wales prevented her from travelling.

Saturday’s event will run from 1.30pm to 5pm and spaces are limited, so anyone interested is encouraged to book early.

The afternoon costs £20 for club members, £30 for non members and £5 for spectators.

For further details and to book a place, contact 07881 745254.