Officials hoping for another bumper turn-out for Revesby Country Fair

Organisers might be busy putting the finishing touches to the 2019 Revesby Country Fair – but people are already benefitting from money raised at last year’s event.

The fair, which takes place tomorrow (Sunday, August 4), attracts thousands of visitors to the picturesque parkland venue.

Thousands of pounds raised from ticket sales last year have gone to help almost a dozen good causes.

They have donated money to several local charities, including £1,000 to support a Saharan trek in memory of one of the fair’s biggest supporters.

Sue Turner, from Horncastle, is taking part in Sahara Trek 2019, a 100km charity walk across the Sahara Desert this September in memory of her husband John, who worked on the gates at the fair for many years.

Sue’s chosen charity is the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, to support the Ambuctoper which helped John twice during his lifetime.

The donation from Revesby takes the total raised to almost £6,000.

Sue said: “The first time John needed the Air Ambulance, he was helping his friend get a horse over a deep dyke when he and the horse slipped.

“The horse fell on his leg and thanks to a quick response from the Air Ambulance team, his leg was saved.

“On the second occasion he was trampled by cows, and again the amazing team in the Air Ambulance were quick to the scene.

“With the help of a LIVES doctor they managed to stabilise his injuries enough to get him to hospital.

“Unfortunately, he lost his battle eight days later but I’m certain that if the Air Ambulance was not here then many more lives would be lost.”

“We’re very lucky to live in a rural community, but with more A&E departments closing the Air Ambulance is a necessity not a luxury.

“I would hate to think that should any of my family, friends or colleagues needed this service that it wasn’t there because of a lack of funds.”

John Roe, chairman of Revesby Country Fair, said: “Sue’s husband was such a big supporter of the show over so many years and we’re so pleased to be able to support her incredible challenge.

“Visitors to last year’s show helped us raise a fantastic sum of money for some truly worthwhile local causes and we intend to keep giving back.”

Sue will be at Revesby tomorrow with her yellow ‘Air Ambulance’ bucket accepting donations, or you can donate on her Just Giving page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/suuesaharachallenge

Several other local good causes also benefited from 2018, including LIVES First Responders, Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes, Lincolnshire Rural Support Network, Lincolnshire Wolds Riding for the Disabled, Keith’s Rescue Dogs, Williams Syndrome, South Wold North Pony Club, South Wold South Pony Club.

Sunday’s show will be again be championing the best local fayre, with the award-winning Fairburns Eggs, Lincolnshire Brewing Company and Redhill Farm already confirmed, as well as Oslinc, Gelston Lamb and Rosie’s Country Kitchen. Celebrity chef Rachel Green will also be making a special appearance.

lGates open from 8.30am.

Full details of attractions and events are available at www. revesbycountryfair.co.uk