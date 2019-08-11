NGS day is a hit at Gunby Hall

More than 500 visitors flocked to Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens on Sunday to celebrate the National Gardens Scheme (NGS).

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England and Wales, and raises impressive amounts of money for nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

Visitors were able to enjoy a bit of shopping as there were plant sales and craft and trade stalls on the courtyard and in the front garden.

Local ukulele band The Creaking Bones provided some musical entertainment with several performances throughout the day.

Speaking ahead of the event, Visitor Experience Manager Astrid Gatenby said: ‘Gunby Hall has been hosting NGS days since 1927, when the National Gardens Scheme started, so this year will be the 92nd time the event is held.

“It’s great to share the garden with lots of visitors and raise money for good causes too.”

Speaking after the day, a spokesman from Gunby Hall added: “A huge thank you to the 500+ visitors who enjoyed the Gunby Gardens today and helped raise funds for the NGS.”

Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors NGS have donated a total of £58 million to nursing and health charities and made an annual donation of £3 million in 2019.