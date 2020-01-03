New Year’s Honours for Melanie and Ray

Two people who have made an important impact in our area have been recognised in the Queen’s New Years Honours.

Melanie Weatherley, chief executive of Walnut Care, was awarded an MBE - having spent the last 15 years working to improve health and social care standards.

Melanie said: “When I received the letter from the Cabinet Office, I was surprised. I didn’t expect it at all and to be honest it hasn’t sunk in yet.”

She was honoured for helping to set up the Care Home Trusted Assessor Scheme, which helps older people move quickly out of hospital and into a care home.

First piloted in Lincolnshire, the scheme was so successful it was rolled out across the country. Her role in setting up the Lincolnshire Care Awards was another contributory factor.

Melanie was an accountant before she left her corporate role in 2002 and set up Walnut Care with husband David.

Meanwhile, Ray Ogg, 64, received a BEM in recognition of his services to the Combined Cadet Forces and to the Department for Work and Pensions.

He has spent more than 40 years teaching 12-18 year olds to prepare them for leaving school, while also helping people back into work.

Mr Ogg said: “I was 35 years with Lincolnshire Army Cadet force, and then I retired. After two or three weeks I was bored so I joined the Combined Cadet Force.

“I went to King Edward VI Grammar School, in Louth, for three years and then an advert came up for the Contingent Commander role back in the rank of Lt Col again at Kings School, at Grantham. I’ve done 44 years with the Cadet Forces.”

Mr Ogg continues his voluntary work by organising and leading regular weekend and week-long camps, as well as half day cadet training, during term time.

Mr Ogg said he was ‘amazed’ to have received the BEM, and praised his team - giving an ‘all round thank you’ to everyone.