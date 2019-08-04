New Wolds and Coast festival is launched

An exciting new festival has launched, which will see churches from the Wolds to the coast opening their doors over two weekends.

The launch event and inaugural Lincolnshire Wolds and Coast Churches Festival conference was held at St James’s Church in Louth, one of more than 140 churches taking part in the event, which runs from August 31 to September 1 and September 7 to 8.

Launch of The Lincolnshire Wolds and Coast Churches Festival'Photography by Angela Montague, Push Creativity EMN-190729-135306001

Keynote speaker, the Rt Rev David Court, encouraged everyone with his talk about the importance of opening churches to all.

Delegates had the opportunity to take part in a number of workshops, all aimed at helping them promote their churches.

These were led by Angela Montague of Push Creativity Studio; Sarah Crossland, Explore Churches; Lynne Ingham, Ecclesiastical; Helen Gamble from the Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service, and Fran Bell from The Diocese of Lincoln.

The festival is building on the success of the West Lindsey Churches Festival, which has been running for more than 20 years, and, more recently, the Horncastle Deanery Churches Festival.

The festival has been made possible through a partnership between the National Churches Trust and National Churches Trust Heritage Services Ltd, in conjunction with the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Lincolnshire County Council, East Lindsey District Council, Lincolnshire Coastal BID and lots of churches!

Project manager, Linda Patrick, said: “All our partners believe this project is so right for Lincolnshire, not only for the people who live here, but also for the many visitors that come to our seaside resorts as well as the Wolds. It is definitely going to put our churches on the map.”