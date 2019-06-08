New sensory room for RAF Coningsby nursery

A new sensory room has opened at a local nursery and kids club to benefit children of all ages.

RAF Coningsby’s Station Commander, Group Captain Mark Flewin officially opened the new Sensory Room at Dandelions Day Nursery and Kids Club, at the base.

The sensory room EMN-190525-073153001

The new facility has a wide range of equipment that stimulates the senses of sight, hearing and touch,and is accessible to children of all ages.

Group Captain Mark Flewin said, “I am delighted to open this fantastic new Sensory Room.

“I would also like to thank The Royal Air Force Central Fund for their contribution towards this project.”

The sensory room EMN-190525-073142001