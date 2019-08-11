New president for Woodhall Spa Lions

A handover ceremony of the Woodhall Spa Lions club presidency was held at the Petwood Hotel, where outgoing president John Ginty recounted a busy year - raising a significant sum of money for charitable purposes, holding a number of public events and also welcoming new members.

The new president is Bridget Barker, who said: “I am looking forward to the challenges of the next 12 months, by continuing to support the community and contributing towards one of the main aims of Lions clubs internationally, which is to serve our community by raising funds for worthy causes”