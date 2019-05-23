New Mayor has been elected for Horncastle

Councillor Fiona Martin has been elected as the new Mayor of Horncastle following a recent full town council meeting.

Coun Martin said: “I am honoured to have been elected and I am looking forward to working with my deputy, Councillor Angela Birchall and all the town council in the next 12 months.

“I would like to say a very big thank you to the outgoing Mayor Councillor Brian Burbidge and his wife for the excellent way they have represented our town over the last two years.

“I hope we will see significant progress this year with some of the projects that are ongoing such as the transfer of the ownership of Stanhope Hall and other ELDC owned assets back to Horncastle, the provision of a new cemetery and new recreational facilities.

“We are lucky to have a Town Clerk, Deputy Clerk and Estates Management Team all of whom are excellent and an invaluable part of the team - without them the council can achieve nothing.”

The Horncastle News also contacted outgoing Mayor, Councillor Brian Burbidge, for a comment.

Coun Burbidge said: “I have had the pleasure and privilege of being Horncastle’s Mayor and Chairman of the town council for the last two years, during which time I was pleased to represent Horncastle at a number of Civic and charitable functions enabling me to promote Horncastle now and into the future.

“During the last four years I was chairman of the Planning committee where on a number of occasions I fought against all of the unwanted planning applications, expressing the views of Horncastle residents and ensuring compliance with our neighbourhood development plan.

“I was also a member of the Estates committee, working to maintain the town’s assets, developing our new burial ground, and working with the estates employees to maintain cleanliness and tidiness of the town.

“I am pleased to advise following the election I will once again be a member of both committees with existing and new councillors to continue the good work we had begun.

“There are some exciting new projects planned which will enhance the town and its future.

“Please be assured I will continue to work for Horncastle, its residents, businesses and visitors.”